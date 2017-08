Upcoming meetings/events

August 11

Plattsburg will be hosting a David Rice Atchison Birthday Celebration – 210th Anniversary.

August 13

Cameron Saddle club will host a Fun in the Sun buckle series at 2 p.m. at JBLB Insurance Arena.

August 14

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.