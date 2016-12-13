Home / Home

Seth Davis - FOUND

Tue, 12/13/2016 - 9:52am admin1
By: 
Missouri State Highway Patrol

State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory - FOUND 

UPDATE: December 15

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the endangered person advisory for Seth Davis. He was found safe in Brownsville, Tx. and is in the custody of the Brownsville Missing Persons Unit.

He will be reunited with his mother.

According to the Gallatin Police Department's Facebook page, Seth and Anthony Davis were found in Brownsville Texas on Thursday 10:30 a.m. Anthony Davis was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police.

Seth was orginally reported missing on December 13, having not been returned home by his father after a custody visit. 

 

