Upcoming meetings/events

January 6

Countryside Jamboree will be held from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on US 69 Hwy, across from Boyles Motors. Call 816-718-1776 for more info.

January 9

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at city hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

January 10

The Cameron D.A.R.’s will be hosting their meeting at 11 a.m. at the Brazelton Community Center, 707 Oak St., Lathrop. For more information on joining, please contact Margaret Stevens at 816-740-4282 or Anne Wolfe at 816-632-2241.

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at city hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

January 13

Countryside Jamboree will be held from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on US 69 Hwy, across from Boyles Motors. Call 816-718-1776 for more info.

January 16

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.