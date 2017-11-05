Arbor Day celebration by elementary students

On Monday April 24 the Cameron Parks and Recreation Department continued the tradition of planting a new tree with the current Kindergarten class. Kindergarten students from Parkview Elementary gathered around as their Autumn Gold Ginkgo tree was planted in Kelsey Park. Shane Strommer from the Missouri Department of Conservation was on hand to talk to the students about the importance of trees, but also about the importance of mulching, pruning and taking care of the trees once they are planted. This year marks the tenth year a Kindergarten class has planted a tree. There is hope that when the current Freshman class are Seniors, they will come back to visit their tree to see the difference in both them and the tree over the years.

Throughout the rest of the morning, the other elementary classes, through 5th grade returned to Kelsey Park or Recreation Park to visit their tree and talk to Strommer about Arbor Day and tree care.