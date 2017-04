Upcoming meetings/events

April 22

The Cameron Regional YMCA will be hosting Healthy Kid’s Day at 1 p.m. at the YMCA, 1903 N Walnut, Cameron

The American Legion Riders will be sponsoring a Poker Run to benefit the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Tanners in Platte City.

The Kidder Baptist Church will be hosting a Bow and Trap Shoot from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the church, NW Elm Rd, Kidder.

Dream Catchers will be hosting a bake sale at Cameron Walmart, 2000 N Walnut., Cameron.

April 23

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

The Turney Historical Society will be hosting a Spaghetti dinner and fundraiser from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Turney Community Center. A pie auction will start at 1 p.m.

April 25

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

April 27

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.