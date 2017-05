Upcoming meetings/events

May 20

The Clinton County Master Gardeners will be hosting a plant sale from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Clinton County Youth Building, 251 E 116, Plattsburg.

May 23

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

May 25

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.