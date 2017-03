Upcoming meetings/events

March 10

St. Munchin Catholic Church will be hosting an all you can eat Fish Fry from 6 – 8 p.m. at St. Rita’s, 301 N Cedar.

March 11

The Cameron YMCA is hosting a free clinic from 10 a.m. to noon to showcase the soccer program to be offered.

The Ag Supporters Labor Auction will be held in the Cameron High School Commons at 6 p.m.

March 13-16

The Cameron School District will be hosting infant and early childhood screenings at the Cameron Central Office, 423 N Chestnut. Call 816-882-1035 to schedule an appointment.

March 13

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

Parkview Elementary will be hosting Kindergarten Round-Up from 5 – 7 p.m. at the school, 602 S Harris, Cameron.

March 14

The Cameron D.A.R.’s will be hosting their meeting at 11:00 a.m. at the home of Valerie Coleman. For the address and/or information on joining, please contact Margaret Stevens at 816-740-4282 or Anne Wolfe at 816-632-2241.

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.