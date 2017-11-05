Campbell and Tyrrell sworn in at school board meeting

At the school board meeting on April 17 Richard Campbell and Mary Tyrrell were sworn in as the new board members, Julie Mallen, who was also elected to the board, was not in attendance. The board members present held the election for President and Vice President. Mary Tyrrell is the President and Michelle Peterson is the Vice-President. The board went into executive session to discuss legal actions, personnel, and real estate.

When the board reconvened Assistant Superintendent Chris Shanks began the administrative reports by informing the board that work has begun on the sixth version of the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP). Shanks said being one of the model schools for DESE has given Cameron a seat at the table for MSIP 6. The state is starting to do some realigning with the Every Student Succeeds Act which took the place of No Child Left Behind. Shanks said he believes they are creating a system to help struggling schools succeed. According to Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson Cameron was selected as one of the model schools for the program because of improvements they have made in the past five to six years. Robinson said Cameron was one of the few schools selected in NW Missouri to even be asked, and said it is a honor.

High School Mark Weigers reported the high school is planning to bring back the “Grow your own” program, by bringing back the Future Teachers Program. Brittany Simpson will be the sponsor, students interested in becoming teachers will be in the program for two years, their Junior and Senior years. DESE has put forth some recommendations for the program.

Principal Tiffani Collins said MAP testing is beginning at Cameron Veterans Middle School. Collins said they had their PLC (Professional Learning Communities) review and scored 126 out of 136 for sustaining, which is 93%. The other determining factors for whether or not they will receive an award for being a sustaining PLC score will be the MAP scores, so that information will not come until August or September. Collins said they are moving forward to get funding for the Leader in Me program with a business meeting on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to speak to local businesses about the program.

Principal Laurie Mefford reported the Intermediate School also had their PLC review last week and scored deep implementation in all areas. The schools next goal would be to achieve continuing exemplary status. They were able to pull some great information from the review and plan to implement several things based on that review. Also spoke about the outstanding job the 3rd and 4th grade did at their concert and told the board the 5th grade concert is coming up May 1.

Principal Donna Rush said Parkview Elementary had their spring title event, parents completed a survey and there were 139 parents in attendance, “it’s always great when parents are in the building,” Rush said.

Janet Smith, Director of Special Services, reported MAP testing has begun and will continue through the first week of May. Since the tests are given one on one, they take more time to administer.

Matt Wenck, Athletic Director, said he believes golf is 6 and 0 so far and took 3rd in the conference held that day, Monday April 17. Wenck also said he attended a leadership conference and came back with several things they believe they will be able to implement in student leadership next year.

The other business before the board was to approve the bank bid, something that has to be done every couple of years, it is by state statute. The board approved their current contract. Resignations, substitute lists, non-certified staff for 2017-2018, extra/extended duty contracts, and hiring of personnel for the next year were approved unanimously.