CHS Students do community service

On April 19, the Junior Class at Cameron High School took the ACT Test as required by Missouri state law and the rest of the student body went out across the city to do community service.

This is the second year students have gotten the opportunity to go out into the community for a few hours with their “Dragon Time” teachers to help in the community. Students have Dragon Time once a week for sixty minutes to get any additional assistance they might need from teachers.

Students are able to chose what projects they want to work on around town including: Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course, Stella Grinstead Senior Center, the Cameron Food Pantry, the Cameron Reservoirs, Jones Cemetary (behind Wendys), Cameron Parks and the Cameron Development Center.

Students at the Cameron Development Center helped with games, art projects and even assisted in the monthly fire drill, after which they assisted the staff in taking the individuals at the center on a walk around McCorkle Park. Students at the Cameron Reservoir, while picking up trash found a piece of fishing line, a hook, a bobber and then under a rock, found a worm. They managed to string it all together and after picking up trash, decided to attempt to see if they could catch a fish.

One of the staff at the Stella Grinstead Center commented how impressed and delighted they were how hard the students worked.