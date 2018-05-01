Clinton County Sheriff Press Release

On 01-04-2018 at 1148am, a Clinton County Deputy observed a red Chevy Astra van traveling at excessive speeds in Grayson, MO. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop resulting in a vehicular pursuit. During the pursuit speeds exceeded 90 MPH and the vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic before entering Clay County, Missouri.

Once inside Clay County, US Marshalls, Smithville Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Kansas City Missouri Police joined the pursuit.

Kansas City Police took over the pursuit that later ended in Kansas City with the suspect being taken into custody after an Officer involved shooting.

The suspect was identified as Jeremy Comstock from Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Comstock had an active Kansas Department of Corrections Parole

Department.

Sheriff Larry Fish

Clinton County Sheriff’s Department