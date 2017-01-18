Dragons fall 62-53 to Tigers in intense home opener

The Cameron Dragons boys basketball team played their first home game last Monday against Excelsior Springs’ Tigers, falling 62-53 despite an explosive third quarter effort.

Cameron’s Griffon Mefford put up two points during the first possession to get the offense rolling, but a pair of Excelsior Springs three points shots put the Dragons down early. The Dragons’ Matt Baker answered with a three point shot of his own, and after an additional shot from Baker-just behind the buzzer of the first quarter-Cameron was left trailing 17-9, and 37-21 at the end of the first half.

The Dragons opened the second half fiercely, with help from Mefford, who scored four points, and one additional point following a foul, and forced three initial turnovers, one of which was turned to two points courtesy of Parker McGinnis. The Tigers were forced to use a timeout after Dre Dickerson chalked up another two points for the Dragons, chipping away at the lead while continuing to trail by 39-30. Kyler Hill of the Dragons put up three points, one via free-throw, before the end of the quarter found the home team down 44-38, despite outscoring the Tigers by ten points.

The Tigers answered, and nipped the comeback potential shown by the Dragons in the bud during the fourth quarter, as Cameron fell 62-53 to end the game.