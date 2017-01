Upcoming meetings/events

January 19

The Stella Grindstead Center will be hosting a spaghetti dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at 315 E 3rd, Cameron.

January 20

Countryside Jamboree will be held from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on US 69 Hwy, across from Boyles Motors. Call 816-718-1776 for more info.

January 22

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

January 24

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at city hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m

The Cameron Area Arts Council will be hosting a Arts Networking Meeting from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St, Cameron, Mo 64429.

CosMedic Dentistry will be holding a Dental Implant Seminar from 6 – 7 p.m. at their office, 417 Northland Dr, Cameron

January 26

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron Parents as Teachers will be hosting a Pajama Party – Getting Ready for Bed event from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Parkview Elementary.

January 27

Countryside Jamboree will be held from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on US 69 Hwy, across from Boyles Motors. Call 816-718-1776 for more info.

January 28

Troop 87 will be hosting their Annual Chili Supper from 4 – 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 318 N Pine St., Cameron.