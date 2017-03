Upcoming meetings/events

March 16

The Cameron School District will be hosting infant and early childhood screenings at the Cameron Central Office, 423 N Chestnut. Call 816-882-1035 to schedule an appointment.

March 17

Irishfest activities will begin across town, including the St. Patrick’s Day meal at St. Munchin’s Church, and Connie Dover and Kelly Werts, folk singers, sponsored by the Cameron Municipal Band.

St. Patrick’s Day parade starts at 4:03 p.m. at McCorkle Park.

March 18

Irishfest continues with Warrior Outdoors and the Cameron Area Arts Council hosting the Irish Fest chili cook off / vendor and craft Show from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Old School

Cameron Band Boosters will be hosting Jazz A Que. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Cameron United Methodist Church, 201 N Pine, Cameron.

March 20

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.