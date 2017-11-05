Mayor elected at special City Council meeting

During a special session of the City Council on Monday April 10, election results were accepted and new Council member L. Corey Sloan took the oath of office alongside returning Council member Dennis M. Clark.

Upon taking the oath of office, L. Corey Sloan took his place on the council as Jerri Ann Eddins retired to the audience.

As is the order of business under the city model of Cameron, a new Mayor was nominated and elected by the City Council.

Darlene Breckenridge was the only nomination presented for Mayor and was approved unanimously.

John R. Feighert III was the only nomination presented for Mayor Pro Tem and was approved unanimously.

After the election of the Mayor Pro Tem, Mayor Breckenridge next order of business was to present a plaque on behalf of the city and the council to Jerri Ann Eddins for her years of service on the council. Eddins served on the council from 2011 to 2017, acting as Mayor from 2016 to 2017.

During the final comments of the Council, Councilman Sloan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community of Cameron again and thanked Eddins for her service.

Councilman Feighert thanked Eddins for her service and said the election looked like it had a good turn out, saying, “Congratulations to Cameron for getting out there.”

Councilman Clark offered his thanks to everyone for once again allowing him to serve and also expressed his gratitude to Eddins for her service.

Councilman Ronnie Jack expressed gratitude to Eddins and congratulated Sloan on his appointment to the council, saying, “We’ll see what we can do to keep the city of Cameron moving forward.”

City manager Mark Gaugh congratulated Sloan and thanked Eddins.

Mayor Breckenridge closed the meeting with her final comments, thanking everyone for coming out to vote, thanking Eddins for her contributions to the community, and saying, “I look forward to working with these council members and hopefully we can move forward.”

The next City Councl meeting will be April 17 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.