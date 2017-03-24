Maysville teacher charged with 20 felonies

A Maysville Junior High Math teacher and wrestling coach was charged Tuesday with twenty felony charges including nine counts of sexual conduct with a student, nine counts of attempted enticement of a child, one count of statutory sodomy and one count of attempted sodomy – following an investigation started in February of 2017.

Rodney David Thomas, 39, of Cameron, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by the DeKalb County Sheriff after the warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday morning.

The charges cover a period of time from August 2014 to January 2017 and involves ten female victims ranging in age from 13 to 17.

According to court documents, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Maysville School Superintendent Dr. Robert Smith on February 1, 2017 in reference to one of the teachers at the school inappropriately touching students. Dr. Smith and Principal Alan Hutchcraft informed Sheriffs Deputy Kasey Keesaman they had received a call from the Children’s Division regarding an investigation it was conducting on Thomas. Originally the deputy was made aware of three victims; through the course of the investigation, more victims and witnesses were discovered.

Associate Circuit Judge Bart Spear set bond at $150,000 cash only and ordered the defendant to have no contact with any students. Although Thomas is still employed by the district as they consult an attorney to go over their options, Thomas has had no contact with the school district since February 1.

As of Wednesday morning, no arraignment had been scheduled.

Thomas was a 6th grade math teacher in the Cameron School District from 2001 to 2011. Thomas served as a wrestling coach for awhile and resigned on his own in 2011 to go to Maysville to teach.