PUBLIC HEARING for discussion of proposed Early Childhood Education Facility
Mon, 12/19/2016 - 10:18am admin1
PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Cameron will hold a public hearing Monday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the City's submission on behalf of the Community Action Partnership (CAP) of Greater St. Joseph, of an application for the Fiscal Year 2016 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City is interested in obtaining all citizens input on development needs within the city. As part of the hearing process, citizens will be asked to verbally assist in the completion of a Needs Assessment document. The document will detail what the residents feel are the strengths and weaknesses of the community. The City needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole, as well as the comments relating to the proposed project application. The State has established a maximum application request for each funding category. Activities that are eligible for funding include activities that assist with gaining compliance with ADA law, the improvement of public works, public facilities, housing rehabilitation, and others allowed by law. At least 51% of the funds must be used to benefit low - and moderate - income persons. No displacement of persons will be proposed.
CAP and the City are proposing to enhance the quality of life for area children by constructing an Early Childhood Education Facility. The total project cost is estimated to at $1.2 million. The amount of cash and in-kind work to be contributed by CAP and others will be disced at the public hearing with grant funds to make up the balance. The project, if funded, will benefit at least 51% low - and moderate - income persons. All citizens are encouraged to attend in order to comment on the proposed activities.
City and CAP staff members will be present to answer questions about the CDBG program and the proposed application. For more information on the proposed project, contact Whitney Lanning, CAP at 816-233-8281 or Tom Bliss with the MO-Kan Regional Council at 816-233-3411.