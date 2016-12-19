PUBLIC HEARING for discussion of proposed Early Childhood Education Facility

The City of Cameron will hold a public hearing Monday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the City's submission on behalf of the Community Action Partnership (CAP) of Greater St. Joseph, of an application for the Fiscal Year 2016 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City is interested in obtaining all citizens input on development needs within the city. As part of the hearing process, citizens will be asked to verbally assist in the completion of a Needs Assessment document. The document will detail what the residents feel are the strengths and weaknesses of the community. The City needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole, as well as the comments relating to the proposed project application. The State has established a maximum application request for each funding category. Activities that are eligible for funding include activities that assist with gaining compliance with ADA law, the improvement of public works, public facilities, housing rehabilitation, and others allowed by law. At least 51% of the funds must be used to benefit low - and moderate - income persons. No displacement of persons will be proposed.