ReLeaf project completed

On Monday April 17, Dr. Nada Woodworth went before the City Council to notify them of her plans to replant trees behind the water treatment plant. According to Woodworth, well over 100 seedlings had originally been planted by Andrew Carr, son of Dr. Mark Carr, in 2012 as an Eagle Scout project. Due to drought a lot of the trees did not survive, those that did have since been replanted in various places around the city, including Recreation Park and around the walking trail. Woodworth pursued getting trees from Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and was able to get 25 trees, three to four feet in height, to be planted along the wall behind the water treatment plant. The one requirement was the trees had to be picked up from St. Louis.

Woodworth was able to borrow an enclosed trailer to pick up the trees so they would not get beaten by the wind and on Wednesday April 19 after school Woodworth, a Boy Scout from Troop 87 and a Boy Scout adult volunteer planted the trees. The Cameron Parks Department augured the holes for the trees and planting the trees took about twenty minutes to complete.

Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and specifically Project CommuniTree, provides free trees to community groups for planting projects. Trees are grown at CommuniTree Gardens nursery, the region’s first and only community-assisted tree nursery and distribution program. An army of trained volunteers, led by a single forester, pots thousands of native species seedlings and nurtures them until they are ready to be given away. Trees are available each spring and fall on a first-come, first-served basis.