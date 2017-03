Upcoming meetings/events

March 23

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

March 24

Foster Adopt Connect NWMO will be hosting their 2nd annual Mom Prom from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Cameron Regional YMCA.

St. Munchin Catholic Church will be hosting an all you can eat Fish Fry from 6 – 8 p.m. at St. Rita’s, 301 N Cedar.

March 25

The Cameron Chamber of Commerce will hold their Annual Chamber Banquet at 6 p.m.

March 26

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

March 28

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

March 29

Cameron Newspapers and KMRN/KKWK will be hosting a Political Forum at 6 p.m. at City Hall for the upcoming City Council elections.