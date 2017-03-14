Svoboda named publisher of Cameron Citizen-Observer

Smith Newspapers, Inc. has named Tina Svoboda publisher of the Cameron Citizen-Observer newspaper, effective immediately.

Svoboda has extensive experience in the field of journalism beginning with an anchor position at I-35 TV in the early 90s. In 1993, Svoboda accepted a position in sales for the Citizen-Observer, and eventually became the director of advertising.

In 2008, Svoboda accepted a publishing position at the Lexington News. Thrilled with the opportunity to return to the Citizen-Observer, she accepted the position of general manager of newspaper operations in 2015.

“I am looking forward to continuing to serve the community. Excellent and accurate coverage of local current events, sports, and news is important to our local residents and readers, and we will continue to provide such information,” stated Svoboda.

Looking forward, Svoboda envisions a stronger on-line journalism presence, and will continue providing solid advertising opportunities in The Cameron Shopper for the four-county area.

She and her husband, Jim, a retired detective with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, have six children. Two of Svoboda's children are Cameron High School graduates.

Wally Gallain, publisher for Citizen-Observer for six years, will become the new publisher for The Clinton Chronicle in Clinton, South Carolina beginning June 1.