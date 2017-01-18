UPDATED - Accident on Northbound I-35 midday Wednesday

At approximately 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday January 18 on northbound I-35 at mile marker 41 two vehicles were involved in an accident, blocking both lanes of traffic.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mary Puckett, 61, of Harlingen, Texas was parked on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-35 in her Honda Civic when James Lee , 26, of Shawnee, Kansas traveled off the east side of the road in his Isuzu truck and struck Pucketts vehicle.

Lee’s vehicle came to rest on its top in the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic. Puckett’s vehicle came to rest upright in the right lane facing south.

Both drivers were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by Cameron Ambulance and are reported to have sustained minor injuries.

The accident had the northbound lanes of I-35 shut down as traffic was rerouted up 69 highway as emergency crews worked the accident. I-35 has since been reopened to traffic.