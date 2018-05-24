On Your Feet - a Starlight Review
The 2018 Broadway season of Starlight has begun in a flash of lights, colors, drums, trumpets, and plenty of latin flavor!
On Your Feet is the first show of the season to grace the stage of Starlight this year and it is the heartwarming story of Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.
The story begins with a young Gloria entertaining those in her neighborhood with her voice and dancing. The story quickly moves to a shy Gloria playing a song for the Miami Latin Boys, including Emilio Estefan. It isn't long before the Latin Boys change their name to Miami Sound Machine and are doing small venue tours through Latin America.
The musical tells of the trials and determination of Estefan and Gloria to get their sound heard and to break through into mainstream music, while staying true to the music they made.
This musical is a celebration of the music, the light, the colors, the determination, and the love of Gloria and Emilio. It shines through all the joys, triumphs, tribulations, and even the heartbreak when their tour bus was involved in an accident and Gloria's back was broken leaving many to believe she would never tour again.
One of the most heartwarming moments is when Gloria reads some of the letters of her fans from all over the world in her darkest hour and it inspires her to perform again.
On Your Feet is at Starlight from May to May . So Get On Your Feet and get to Starlight!
While you're enjoying your evening at Starlight, take a moment to enjoy the newly installed whisper quiet fans that will help move the air even on the stillest of evenings.