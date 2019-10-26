‘Multi-million dollar’ car dealership announced

A new ‘multi-million dollar’ car dealership may soon break ground after the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission tentatively approved the structure’s zoning Monday night.

The new Randy Curnow Chevy-Buick-GMC dealership will be located off Highway 36 at the intersection of Lana Drive and Baldwin, which General Manager Ken Keith said will fill demand for area motorists.

“I’m very excited. It’s human nature to always be drawn to nice, new things. I think this is something that has been a long time coming,” Keith said. “We definitely want an updated facility with updated technology for this community to be able to service their vehicles, so they do not have to drive 50 or 60 miles to take care of their automobiles.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved an agreement, tentative on the dealership and the city outlining a future agreement on responsibility of utility lines. The plan was originally presented to the commission earlier this summer and finalized Monday night.

“There has definitely been a good demand. The demand has absolutely supported the business to this point and we’re always looking for more,” Keith said. “In business, it’s never enough and you’re always want as much business as you can get. What we want to make sure we’re doing is we’re servicing the community correctly.”

The new facility will feature a showroom, maintenance area and provide economic growth to an area Cameron continues to develop. Max Curnow, vice president of Curnow Automotive, credited the efforts of Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen for making the new dealership possible and hopes to provide a mutually beneficial relationship between the city, the dealership and the residents they both serve.

“We’ve been here since the fall of 2014 and we’ve seen a city that is ready to grow, and we like the community here,” Curnow said. “We’ve really seen Cameron, which is on the intersection of two major highways, as a community that has a big opportunity to grow. We feel like putting a new building there is going to be good for the community in a large way and the people that travel through … It’s a multi-million-dollar investment. Obviously, that final number is not decided because there are costs that come in that fluctuate a bit.”