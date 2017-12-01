“Mighty Girls” tea party held at library

Ten elementary aged girls came to enjoy a lovely “Mighty Girls” tea party on Tuesday, January 3.

The tea party, held in the Children’s Section of the library, included special guests Andi Lockridge, attorney with Cameron Mutual Insurance Company, and Kendall Carter, the first Cameron female firefighter.

The young ladies took turns asking questions of the guests regarding their chosen profession, while enjoying a spot of fruit tea or regular tea and delicious cupcakes on fancy tea sets. “I really liked the conversations between the adults and girls,” said Jennifer Ensign, Program Coordinator for School-Aged children.

Lockridge appreciated the questions posed and offered this advice: “I stressed the importance of reading and learning regardless of what they choose to do in life.”

“Mighty Girls” is an organization which focuses on empowering girls to be leaders, heroes, and encourages them to pursue their dreams with a healthy self-esteem.

Included in the tea party was a dress-up area with a variety of fancy accessories such as evening gloves, costume jewelry, feather boas, and big floppy hats. After donning the extras, poses were struck and pictures taken.

“I was impressed with how well it was received, and would definitely consider doing it on a yearly basis,” remarked Ensign.