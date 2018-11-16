101 Years Young
St. Patrick’s Manor was packed on Sunday, November 11, with friends, family, and well-wishers stopping by to celebrate Miriam Hahn’s 101 birthday. A couple Cameron Firemen even stopped by in their coats to wish Miriam well and “check on the cake”.
The theme of the party was 101 Dalmatians which was also playing in the background to the delight of the youngest attendees. One of which brought Miriam a four-leaf clover “to give her good luck”.
One thing was evident in the crowded space. Miriam is a woman much loved and highly regarded by those around her. When asked what her secret to a long and meaningful life she stated, “People always ask me that,” after a brief pause, she advised, “Keep a positive attitude about everything.”
Advice tried, tested, and seasoned with time. Given in earnest by a woman that has so obviously been a positive influence on those near and dear to her. When asked about all the people that came and were still coming to celebrate with her, she said, “well I’ve got a lot, a lot, a lot of friends”. Then Miriam started to identify various family members. She beamed in pride at the small children saying she was especially proud of them.
Here is to another year, Miriam. May it continue to be filled with friends, family and many “nice, nice visits”.