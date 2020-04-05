1st Cameron State Bank pledges $5,000 to fight Coronavirus outbreak

The directors and staff of 1st Cameron State Bank are pledging $5,000 to the Cameron Regional Medical Center/Foundation in their battle against Coronavirus.

The bank sincerly appreciates the time, efforts and medical knowledge of CRMC, the doctors, nurses, staff and first responders in theri fight to protect the public from the virus. Cameron is luck to have the medicla services provided by CRMC.

We also appreciate CRMC’s development and investment in their new Walnut Medical Clinic.