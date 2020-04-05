Home / Home
Jeff Wallace, Senior VP of 1st State Bank; Chuck Adamson, Preisdent 1st State Bank; Joe Abrutz, CRMC Administrator and Bill Beckett, Director of 1st State Bank donate $5,000 to CRMC for protective equipment. Directors not pictured are Michael McRobert, Bob Earley and Fred Kling

1st Cameron State Bank pledges $5,000 to fight Coronavirus outbreak

Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:00am admin1
By: 
Submitted

 

 

The directors and staff of 1st Cameron State Bank are pledging $5,000 to the Cameron Regional Medical Center/Foundation in their battle against Coronavirus.

The bank sincerly appreciates the time, efforts and medical knowledge of CRMC, the doctors, nurses, staff and first responders in theri fight to protect the public from the virus. Cameron is luck to have the medicla services provided by CRMC.

We also appreciate CRMC’s development and investment in their new Walnut Medical Clinic.

