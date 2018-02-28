Home / Home
2018 Polar Plunge

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:03pm admin1
By: 
Annette Bauer

The 2018 Polar Plunge was held at Lake Viking on Saturday February 24. The water temperature was 38 degrees, which matched the air temperature of 38 degrees. Plungers from all around the area braved the cold waters to help raise money for Special Olympics. The total amount raised as of the day of the plunge was $31,644.

Award winners were:

Top Individual: 

1   James Rash, $6,925

2   Edward Morris, $3,995

3   Greg Crader, $2,130

Top Team:  

1   The Polar Dawgs, $6,925

2   Team Morris, $4,490

Top Fundraising School: 

1   Lathrop Middle School, $1,565

2   Chillicothe High School, $915

3   Lathrop High School, $700

Top Fundraising Law Enforcement:  

1   WMCC, $4,587

2   Chillicothe Correctional Center, $3,221

3   Platte County Sheriffs, $2,330

Top Recruiter: WMCC, 39 polar bears

Golden Plunger Award, Group:  

•    Gold: The Polar Dawgs, Polar bears with chariot 

•    Silver: Access II, Greek Goddesses

•    Bronze: Chillicothe High School, Dalmatians

Golden Plunger Award, Individual: 

•    Gold: Rich Smith, Gru from Despicable Me

•    Silver: Heather Swymeler, Medusa

•    Bronze: Kurtis Brewer, Greek Warrior 

 

