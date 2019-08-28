$22 million budget OK’d with utility rate increases

Cameron residents will soon see an increase to their water, sewer and electricity bills following the passage of the 2019-2020, $22 million budget during Monday’s city council meeting.

With an estimated $1.1 million budget shortfall due to the closing of the Crossroads Correction Center in July, the city council approved an across-the-board increase in utility rates with Councilman L. Corey Sloan acting as the dissenting vote in each related vote Monday night.

“After we move forward, I think communications with our businesses whether it be small businesses, our commercial, our industrial - once we get our industrial park up and going – is essential,” Sloan said. “We have to understand their financial stability whether we look at it from having a vulnerability analysis or a SWOT analysis and figure out what is going to happen. That way, in 2014 or 2015, when CCC started struggling, we would not be looking at an almost 12 percent increase in 2019. We would have noticed this. Then again, maybe we would not. I don’t have a crystal ball … I just think we need to have an open, two-way communication with all of the stakeholders. It’s very, very important.”

During the August 5 city council meeting, Cameron Utility Director Zachary Johnson presented a plan to cover the $1.1 million shortfall and avoid a 20 percent cut to the general fund budget which Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said could include nixing a third of the city police department personnel.

The plan included the average residential electricity user seeing an increase of $7.523 per month while large commercial and industrial would see an $8.36 increase. Water rates will increase $7.84 for residential, $15.59 for small commercial and $44.39 for large commercial. Sewer rates increase $4.77 for residential customers, $8.47 for small commercial and $28.45 for large industrial.

“I don’t want to get everyone’s hopes up that if we have a balanced budget or excess revenue and we’re going to bring a utility rate decrease back. I don’t see that happening,” Johnson said.

“There are questions about our reserve funds and I think it’s important for people to know this rate increase isn’t to help the utilities financially. We’re not looking for that one-time fix to get us back. We’re looking to maintain those current levels of revenue for other city services.”

As for future utility-rate increases, Johnson said he did not see any reduction in rate anytime soon. To warrant a reduction for electricity rates, Johnson said he would have to see a steady trend of lowered rates from Platte-Clay Electricity Cooperative, Cameron’s wholesale electricity provider, and not a snapshot of present trends.

“Crossroads was by far our largest customer by a fairly good margin. If there were another loss of one of those top five (customers) that we already talked about, it would be a negative impact. But I don’t think it would warrant an increase on this scale,” Johnson said. “That’s why I think it’s important we stay on top of our rates and do small, incremental steps so we’re not hit with an increase like we had this year. I think it’s much more important that we communicate with these large industries to make sure they are stable.”

The council also:

• Unanimously approved placing a 1/4-cent sales tax for salaries and projects related to the police department.

• Unanimously approved accepting permanent drainage easements along Ashland Drive.

• Unanimously approved an agreement with DeKalb County regarding tax collections services.