Shown here is an early design for the new Cameron Aquatic Center.

$7 million for aquatic center funding approved

Thu, 01/28/2021 - 5:11pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

With funding for the new Cameron Aquatic Center finalized, construction of the facility located near Dave Goodwin Field may soon get underway. 

Last Wednesday the council finalized funding for the new Cameron Aquatic Center and city park, which City of Cameron Finance Director Carmen Weigand estimated $7 million in first-phase costs, and also added $300,000 in funds for stormwater and transportation improvements refunding a $1.2 million certificate of participation.

“The repayment sources for these instruments will come from sales tax revenues voted in by our citizens in June of 2020. That will take care of the pool and park portion that will soon be coming,” Weigand said.

