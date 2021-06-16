$7.5 million Senior Patio Homes has no vacancies after 6 months

After less than 6 months in operation, Senior Patio Homes off West Street is already at full capacity.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said the 17-unit, $7.5 million housing complex has already rented out each

“I got a call from a gentleman with the [Missouri National Guard Foundation] and he reported Senior Patio Homes are 100 percent occupied and they’re occupied with 100 percent veterans or veterans’ families,” Rasmussen said.

