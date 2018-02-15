8th graders participate in signing day

Wednesday February 7 is a special day for a lot of high school seniors around the country as it was “National Signing Day,” a day many players sign their Letters of Intent or scholarship contracts, offered by college sports programs.

Thanks to CHS Football Coach John Kliewer it is also a special day for 8th graders at Cameron Veterans Middle School. The eighth graders and their families were invited to CVMS for the students to pick out jerseys, have their photos taken for a special poster, and express their commitment to play Cameron High School football.

As Kliewer began, he told the boys, “I want to congratulate you guys on your commitment to play high school football, it’s a tough sport, it takes a lot of commitment. The word teamwork gets thrown around a lot, but in football, having 11 guys doing their jobs, 11 guys synchronized takes a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of patience,” Kliewer said.

Kliewer went on to encourage the boys to do their best no matter what position they might play and to make the commitment to play for four years.

Kliewer went on to talk about how much team work is necessary to make an 11 man football team work well together. Using the analogy of draft horses, Kliewer spoke to the future players about the difference one horse can pull compared to what they can pull together.

One horse pulling by itself can pull 8,000 pounds according to Kliewer, the average of two horses pulling together can pull 24,000, and two horses who have been raised together in the same lot, the average for those two horses who know each other is 32,000.

“The moral of that story is: the more you guys do together, doesn’t have to be at practice, just hanging out getting to know each other, the more you guys get to know each other, the stronger you will be together,” Kliewer said.

The students picked out their jerseys and went on to have their photos taken for posters. They were also going to wear their jerseys to school the next day in celebration of their decision to play high school football.