After months of anticipation, hundreds of golfers are expected to take part of the 13th annual Aces 4 Aiden Golf Scramble at Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course over the weekend.

After months of delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic the event, which raises money for the Aiden McVicker Charitable Fund, kicked off Friday with more than 70 teams participating in the two-day tournament.

“It’s gorgeous today. We were a little scared with the cloud cover. We thought it was going to rain but now it’s just beautiful. God works in mysterious ways,” said Jamey McVicker, who organizes the tournament each year along with his wife Amy. “We postponed it from May 1 and 2, the state of Missouri had shutdown. They opened up May 3 because we were changing dates and people would be on vacation and had other plans and other commitments. We have the same, or more, teams than we did in May plus the recent rains have the course looking beautiful.”

