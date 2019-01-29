Agricultural Community Still Feeling Strain

We all remember last summer's drought and the imposed water restrictions. But once the reservoirs were refilled, many of us turned our thoughts to other matters.

But the impact is still reverberating through the farming community. Grain yields were greatly reduced by the drought; in many instances insufficient to cover the expenses of planting. When a farmer is unable to repay the expense of last year's crop, it becomes more difficult to secure funding to plant the next year. The cost of production never seems to decline.

At a time when farmers are planning for a new year's planting, a surprising amount of last year's crop is still in the fields, some of which have already been lost to rotting stalks and strong winds. Some are a total loss.

While farm ponds were replenished by the late rains, and pasture growth returned, there is still an impact. The cost of hay for winter feed escalated under the laws of supply and demand. A number of producers were forced to sell their livestock and now must decide if the cost of rebuilding a herd is worth the risk.

2018 was a very difficult year for area farmers, and what 2019 brings is still to be determined. But farmers are an optimistic group we all depend upon, particularly here in rural Missouri. We should all hope for the best.