All District Band/Middle School 2017

Congratulations to 15 CVMS students that earned placement in the Northwest District Middle School/Junior High All-District Band last Saturday. The live auditions were held at St. Joseph Central High School. These students will get to perform in the Northwest District Honors Concert to be held at Platte County High School on Saturday, December 9.

Emily Edwards (7) flute, 1st chair; Hailee Williams (8) flute, 8th chair; Haylee Estenbaum (8) oboe, 1st chair; Emma Funk (8) bassoon, 1st chair; Lizzy Cook (8) bass clarinet, 1st chair; Mallery Davis (8) clarinet, 2nd chair; Mariah Anderson (7) clarinet, 7th chair; Keisha Dave (8) clarinet, 22nd chair; Natali Huff (8) horn, 2nd chair; Erica Dannar (7) horn, 6th chair; Henley Puls (8) trombone, 10th chair; Jules Gates (7) trombone, 11th chair; Logan Bischoff (7) baritone, 4th chair; Madison Abbett (8) tuba, 2nd chair; Natalie Qualman (7) tuba, 2nd chair alternate

Congratulations to ALL 23 students that auditioned for their hard work in preparing the challenging music!