And Then There Was Rain

UPCOMING EVENTS

October 11

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

October 12

The Cameron PUblic LIbrary will be hosting Get Board- games for adults from 10 a.m.-Noon.

October 15

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameon R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

October 16

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting "Hour of Code" at 5 p.m. at the library.

Parkview Book Club meets at Parkview Library, 1st-2nd grade.

CVMS Coding at 5:30 at Cameron Public Library-Program robots, design games, build electronics.

Preschool Story Time 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Cameron Public Library

October 17

Toddler Story Time 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Cameorn Public Library.

October 18

TOPS (Take Off POunds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 am or 6 pm at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

October 19 & 20

Haunted Walk at the old sale barn, Call NWMO Academy of the Arts at 816-632-3280 or stop in at 10215 NW Old Highway 36

October 19

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board-games for adults from 10 am to 12 pm

October 20

Cameron MarchFest is an all day event featuring 22 marching bands in a four part competition; parade, field, indoor color guard and indoor drumline. Parade is the event of the competition and begins at 9 am at 4th adn Pine around McCorkle Park and ending on 3rd and Pine

CAAC "Dinner and a Show" concert series featuring David E.J. Smith on piano. All events held at Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N. Pine, Cameron. Doors open at 5:30 pm and dinner at 6 pm. Show begins at 7 pm For reservations please text name of of guests to 816-284-0217 or main HYPERLINK "mailto:grhibler@hotmail.com" grhibler@hotmail.com.

October 22

CVMS Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Cameron Public Library. For more info –www.cameronlibrary.org

October 23

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

CVMS Coding at 5:30 at Cameron Public Library-Program robots, design games, build electronics.

Preschool Story Time 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cameron Public Library.

October 24

Toddler Story Time 10:30-11:30 at Cameron Public Library.

October 25

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

October 26 & 27

The Pretenders Playhouse Dinner Theatre presents: The Haunting of Seaside Hotel. Complementary Dinner served at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Call 816-632-3280 for more information.

Haunted Walk at the old sale barn. Call NWMO Academy of the Arts at 816-632-3280 or stop in at 10215 NW Old Highway 36

October 26

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

October 27

CAAC “Dinner and a Show” concert series featuring Tim Dunagan on guitar and voacls. All events held @ Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N Pine, Cameron. Doors open @ 5:30, Dinner @ 6:00, Show begins @ 7:00 For reservations text name of guests to 816-284-0217 or email grhibler@hotmail.com

Bake Sale from 9a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of Wal-Mart. All proceeds of the bake sale will go to providing Thanksgiving Meals to the elderly and shut-in members of our community. Event sponsored by Cameron Optimist Club. Contact Mary Jo Eiberger 816-632-3811 if you are interested in donating your time or baked goods.

October 28

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

October 30

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

Preschool Story Time 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cameron Public Library.

October 31

Toddler Story Time 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cameron Public Library.

Cameron Fire Department will be serving hotdogs, drinks, and candy to trick or treaters at the fire station from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Fire Pup will be there to greet the kids and show off the fire trucks. Located at 101 W. Second.

BooFest will be held in McCorkle Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is a Trunk or Treat event for the children of Cameron and surrounding areas. Volunteers are still needed. Contact Judy Cunningham at 816-565-0770 or Lisa Savage at 816-646-7293.

Cameron Veterans Home is open to Trick or Treaters from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. The veterans in the home would appreciate any candy donations to allow them to give freely to that children that visit. Candy donations can be dropped off at 1111 Euclid Ave.

November 1

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 2

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

November 3

First Saturday’s event at Sister Sweets To Go! $5 door charge gets you all you can eat sweets and coffee or tea. Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 811 N. Walnut

CAAC “Dinner and a Show” concert series featuring E.K. Bruhn on guitar, piano, and vocals. All events held at the Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N Pine,

November 24

Starting at 5 pm- Christmas Parade. Decorative floats and marching bands. Come join the fun and lighting of McCorkle Park. For more info /register please contact Timothe Wymes at 816-632-2177.