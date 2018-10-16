And Then There Was Rain
According to Interim City Manager Zac Johnson, “For the first time since mid 2017 all of our reservoirs are full”. We are now able to pump from Pony Express Lake into Grindstone Reservoir and recent rains have us at 100% capacity. Truly a blessing from above after a dry and worrisome year. We should now be equipped to do what is needed over the next couple years to get us into 2020 when the Great Northwest Water Commission Pipeline is scheduled to be in place and operational. A big thank you goes out to Cameron city staff, council, and citizens for each doing what was in front of them to do. Your efforts with help from our neighbors, DNR, and the State of Missouri have put us in a far better position. We are more resilient to drought now than we were a year ago.
Photo credit: Matthew Mulcahy