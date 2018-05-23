Animal Shelter remains hot topic at City Council

Monday May 21 was the second meeting of the month of the City Council and the discussion once again turned to the topic of the animal shelter.

Tim Wymes had submitted a report to the Council prior to the meeting and stepped forward to discuss it with them.

A portion of that report included:

“On May 8, 2017, Community Development Director Tim Wymes and City Inspector Paul Beckwith talked with Mindy Rinier with Horizon Structures, LLC, regarding their products. During our conversation, we asked questions concerning the structural integrity of the building. Some of the questions asked addressed durability of the structure, the wood framing of the dog runs, flooring, and the type of anchoring system needed. Mindy also referenced a few customers who have purchased their products. Some of the clients ranged from different backgrounds such as veterinarians, breeders, trainers, and rescues. Mindy also mentioned that these particular buildings for animal shelter type usage have been in design for about four years. She also provided additional information regarding the materials of the building for review. With all the information received, city staff conducted a preliminary review for code compliance.

On May 16, a meeting with Quinten Lovejoy, Paul Beckwith, and Tim Wymes was held to discuss the current proposal for the Horizon Structure building. Part of the discussion involved addressing code related requirements. Some of the requirements will include proper anchoring, ADA accessibility, restrooms requirements and the additional site prep work. The animal shelter building proposal for the prefabricated building will need further review. Quinten will be following up with Mindy in regard to the restrooms and ADA requirements. Meanwhile, city staff will explore other options for an animal shelter building.

Based on the current information submitted for the Horizon Structure, it is undetermined whether the structure will meet code requirements. In addition, the portable structure is lacking many design features we feel are necessary for proper operation. This type of shelter is not in operation anywhere in the United States as a municipal animal shelter, at least as far as we have been able to determine. There are some breeders who use this type of shelter, along with some who have training facilities, possibly. But the usage at a municipality is not the same, having a wider variety of animals, some which of which have no training at all. Quinten Lovejoy will continue to research information on the portable buildings and work with staff to explore other options.”

Councilman Feighert said he had spoken with Lovejoy and received some of the answers to some of the questions raised by city staff, however Lovejoy was unavailable to be at the meeting Monday night.

Councilman L. Corey Sloan suggested city staff reach out to the Sheriff and Highway Patrol in Greer, South Carolina to have some of the questions of the staff answered as well, as he had spoken to them and thought there were answers they could provide.

Members of the Council informed staff they would like a resolution on an animal shelter on the agenda for the first meeting in June, as they would like to be moving forward quickly on the project.

Although no time was given for the Animal Shelter Working group members who were in attendance at the meeting to get up and speak at that time, several of them did get up and speak at the end of the meeting during the public participation portion.

Georgia Drager gave information to the Council with research about prefabricated buildings and told the Council she had truly dug into the proposed prefabricated building and compared it to the plans the working group had presented and she told the Council she felt the prefabricated structure would be “a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.”

“Cameron deserves something better than that. It’s pretty wasteful idea to think if it gets trashed we would just get a new one,” Drager concluded.

Dr. Nada Woodworth also stepped forward to speak to the Council during the public participation, saying, “You get what you pay for, if you go less expensive, you’re going to get less expensive.”

Woodworth stated her opinion, that the Council should have the foresight to build what the city needs.

Dr. Mark Carr was the last to speak during the final public participation on the animal shelter and he stated quite plainly he was “embarrassed” to have to stand before the Council and defend something “as simple as an animal shelter.”

“This is ridiculous,” Carr said, “I am embarrassed to come and have to defend a different way of doing thing It makes me angry to have to stand here and defend what is right. I don’t want my town to look like this.”

Carr said he had been on the Council at one point and said the Council had done great things, projects that had changed and continue to change people’s lives. Carr told the Council he they needed to “step it up,” because he was embarrassed to stand there and defend something so simple as an animal shelter.

During the miscellaneous portion of the meeting, each Council member also spoke up about the animal shelter.

Dennis Clark expressed his concern over the size of the runs and the durability of the structure, asking city staff to carefully look into making sure all the requirements will be met.

John Feighert expressed his opinion that in his mind prefabricated does not mean junk. Feighert explained he is a very cost conscious person and if it can be built at a much lower cost, then that is the way it needs to be done.

L. Corey Sloan addressed some of Carr’s comments by saying what he (Sloan) is embarrassed about is the fact it was expressed that Councils before them have done exceptional projects, but nothing was done about an animal shelter. “I’m tired of kicking this can down the road,” Sloan said. “This Council is going to do something about it.”

Becky Curtis expressed her opinion that there are so many other issues facing the city that the Council needs to be working on, she is ready for a decision to be made on the animal shelter so it can be moved “off the table” and the Council can work on other projects.

Tim Wymes spoke up during the miscellaneous portion and said the state inspector will have a report written up on the proposed animal shelter to be available at the next Council meeting to aid the Council in making a decision.

Mayor Darlene Breckenridge said, “We like information, that is how we made decisions. We may not always pick the vote you want, but we try to pick the best solution for our citizens and our taxpayers.”

Terry Rumrey was before the Council to offer an economic development report, which began by him saying it has been a slow month in some respects and a busy one in others.

There has been some movement in both retail and hotel projects, but nothing specific to report at this time. There have been other prospects that have come in, but there is simply not an opportunity for Cameron, at no fault of the city. The VA Clinic is still looking for the right spot and the right developer and is still very interested in Cameron.

Rumrey went on to address the Council on what he characterized as a misconception of costs for the development park. Rumrey said the costs being reported are premature and not backed by anything. According to Rumrey, he has been involved in developing two full parks and the costs were nowhere near the $15-20 million which had previously been mentioned. Rumrey said the only way he could see the costs reaching near that amount is if they were what is called “shovel ready” and he has not yet built a park that is shovel ready. However, he also cannot promote land in a business park that does not have utilities at least planned to the site, because businesses want to be able to see plans as to where utilities will be available. Rumrey said this did not mean they have to be to the site and ready for hookup, but there does at least need to be plans in place.

Councilman Feighert said when he asked about specific cots he didn’t hear anything that came in under $20 million. Feighert said the water commission has been working for many years on a plan to bring more water to Cameron, because it is needed and no business is going to want to come to Cameron if there is no water available. Feighert said he doesn’t want anyone to be surprised when they hear the proposed numbers.

Rumrey said no one likes a surprise when it comes to their pocketbook but stood by his opinion that the numbers were very premature and may be inaccurate.

During the first public participation portion of the meeting, Ronnie Jack came before the Council to address comments he said were made at a previous Council meeting about his removing a crane from a building at the business park. Jack presented the city with bids that were made to have the crane removed, which was a 16 foot tall crane according to Jack and the building it was housed in only had a 14 foot tall door, which made it necessary for the crane to be taken out in pieces. Jack offered to remove the crane at no costs to the city and he said the city did their due diligence in looking to have the crane removed. Jack said the city came to him and he removed the crane in pieces, at his own expense, and he assured the Council he had the proper insurance to do so. By Jack’s estimation and according to the bids he gave the council, he saved the city $875, which he did not feel could be called “taking advantage of the city”.

Although Council members are not allowed to address those not on the agenda directly, Councilman Feighert did address Jack indirectly during the miscellaneous portion of the meeting at the end, saying had the Council been informed of the situation, he could have answered those who called to ask him about it, instead of having to speculate about what was going on. City Manager Mark Gaugh told the Councilman he could have simply directed those calls to him and he could have answered them. Feighert said he would like to know what is going on, so he can answer them himself.

Doug Schmitz from Alpha Media and the Cameron Radio Stations came before the Council to speak to them about what he feels should be a priority for the city, showing appreciation to the employees of the two prisons in Cameron. Schmitz said the radio station and several other businesses are working on a proposed employee appreciation picnic to be served to employees of the prisons and they are looking for city support in the way of a monetary donation. The intention would be to have a nice sandwich, a couple of sides and drinks for the employees and the administration at the prisons have said they would support the picnic and be certain to allow time for all of their employees to get to the picnic, which would be held on the radio station grounds across from the prisons. The Council was unable to address the matter directly, because it was not on the agenda, but during the miscellaneous portion of the meeting the City Attorney Padric Cochran expressed concern that the city may want to think carefully about supporting the picnic because it is public funds for what could be considered a private purpose, since it benefits a small group of people. The Council took it under advisement and requested city staff look into it.

Old business before the Council included second and final readings on bills concerning changes to the ordinance on opening and closing graves, accepting drainage easements on Prospect Street, accepting property on East Prospect as public right of way, a resolution accepting the City Clerk’s certification of records destroyed, and liquor license renewals. All were passed unanimously.

New business included establishing the Holman Community Improvement District to include only the Dollar Tree, there was some discussion about whether or not CIDs that include only one business are typical and the city attorney advised the Council it is very typical and the CID has become the development tool of choice of cities. The Council voted to approve the CID unanimously.

Appointments to the Cemetery Board were approved unanimously.

There was some discussion about the Park Board appointments and the Council decided to table the decision until they could get more information from city staff or the board itself.

Other comments made during the final miscellaneous portion of the meeting included:

Clark said he had reached out to the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Matt Robinson, about possible collaborative projects and Robinson seemed very receptive to the idea. One of the projects Robinson mentioned was trash cans around the walking circuit and Clark said Robinson also had some ideas about banners to try to foster community and school spirit.

Feighert said he had a question recently about whether property codes had anything to do with OSHA. Wymes addressed Feighert’s question and said although the City staff cannot enforce OSHA regulations, they do have a responsibility to report things to other government agencies when they see something happening that is unsafe.

Sloan asked the city attorney about the idea of the consent agenda which had been discussed in the Council work session the previous week and Cochran said he would bring some examples for the Council to look at of how other cities work with them, then this Council can decide what do from there.

Utilities Director Zac Johnson said the recent rains have improved the water conditions, but the water levels are still down a bit, so water restrictions will remain in place.

Breckenridge mentioned the DRGN videos of the town being posted on Facebook and expressed her appreciation of the positive perspective the city is presented in. Breckenridge encouraged those who have not, to check out the videos.

The next meeting of the City Council will be Monday June 4 at 6 p.m.