Area Artisan: Patti Evans

The next time you step through the doors at the library be sure to slow down and take in the artwork on the north wall. Several framed artworks by local artist Patti Evans, adorn the wall. Patti is a lifelong artist and resident of Cameron. She said she has always been an artist “for as long as I remember…I don’t remember not creating”. She attended both grade school and high school where she studied under Gene Kirkwood and Russell Matt. Kirkwood was the teacher that sparked her love of art and challenged her to embrace her creativity. Patti went on to study fine arts at MWSU. Following her formal fine art education, she entered into a career in floral design. She owned her own floral shop for several years before retiring.

Evans completed several pen and ink drawings of local historical buildings in the 1980’s. Her interest in creating the artworks came from a historical standpoint, “I started doing the historic architecture drawings from my own interest in local history and architecture.”

Her favorite medium for years was pencil, pen and ink. Currently she is creating by painting with acrylic and oil paints. She said she is primarily inspired by Monet. She said this is a new direction for her and she really enjoys the use of color. It is no surprise with her floral design past that she is greatly inspired by nature and loves painting landscapes and florals.

Her portfolio includes works done in pastels, oils, acrylics, colored pencil, photography, pen and ink.

Her work has been displayed in libraries, schools and museums around the Cameron area.

Do you know an artist that would make a good story?

Over the next several months we will be highlighting local artisans in our section “Area Artisans”. If you know of artist/artisan to highlight please reach out to Heidi Bench at 816-294-8617 or by email at editor@mycameronnews.com