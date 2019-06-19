Area Artisan: Sarah 'Steiner' Davidson

Sarah ‘Steiner’ Davidson was born in Cameron and raised in Maysville, MO. She currently resides with her husband Danny and two children, a son and a daughter, just a few miles west of Maysville. Originally she aspired to be an art teacher, but she didn’t see herself going to college for that many years. Her mother guided her towards beauty school and she has been doing hair for 17 years.

Being a full time hair stylist, artist, wife and mother; doesn’t leave her with much spare time. Her youngest is only one year old and she has found her paintings take her longer to complete now.

“This (pointing at one of her painting) takes me a week without a baby,”,chuckled Sarah.

Sarah said she has been an artist her whole life and many people have given her inspiration over the years. Her parents and family have been her biggest supporters. In fact, her husband bought one of her favorite paintings before they were together. Her favorite high school art teacher and motivator was Jeff Hahn. Sarah recalls early high school memories, “Coach Hahn pushed me to finish a lot of my pieces that I would never have finished”.

She sketched and drew most of her life, until she picked up a paintbrush several years ago. She now works primarily with acrylic paints and has changed her style from black and white to color. Davidson said she never tried to paint for fear she would not be good enough.

“I have only been painting for probably five years,” she said. Davidson said “before that all I did was pencil drawings and sketches, I never applied color.”

Her paintings started as fantasy art and she then branched out into more realistic paintings, but her niche will always be fantasy art. “I used to do mainly all fantasy art but I am starting to do other random stuff without fairy wings, but that’s still what I always go back to because that is what I love,”said Davidson.

Facebook has helped her break through the art world wall. She started posting her artwork online and it took off. Sarah’s art has been sold worldwide and she has a solid following on social media.

“My art is all over the world, I have sold to people in Australia and England, I had one of my pictures in a calendar in England”, she said.

She follows several other artists via social media and websites. “Jasmine Beckett Griffith is one of my favorites, she has multiple social media sites and works for Disney and does many Renaissance Festivals”.

In the Future she would like to enhance her portfolio. She hopes to participate in local festivals, dabble in watercolor and may venture into photography, since many friends have told her she takes great pictures.

For more information or to view Sarah’s art please visit her page on Facebook at ‘The Fantasy Art of Sarah Davidson’.