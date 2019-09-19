Arrest made after threat to Cameron High School

The Cameron Police Department issues a statement regarding a terrorist threat complaint filed by Cameron R-1 School District adminstrators

On September 17, 2019 the Cameron Police Department was contacted by Cameron R-1 School administrators, who reported a student made statements about bringing a weapon to school which alarmed some students. The Cameron Police Department conducted the investigation and arrested the student at the School for making the threats.

On September 18, 2019 Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi McClain filed charges on Dayten Peck, age 17, of Cameron with a class E Felony making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree. Mr. Peck’s bond was set at $500.