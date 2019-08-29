From ashes

Although helmed by area artist and entrepreneur Sandee Manz, the Cameron’s newest downtown addition - Cre8 Family Time Studio – is certainly a product of its community.

Manz began Cre8 Family Time Studio from her home and eventually moved it to the Old School Building as part of a start-up project and only weeks into independent operation in a new location a fire caused by lightning leveled the building; but a citywide community effort helped Manz get back on her feet and inside a prime location in downtown Cameron.

“We had just had our first kids’ night out that Friday night and I went over there Saturday morning to clean up the trash,” Manz said. “That afternoon, we were in Liberty and I got a call that there was a fire. I was devastated. I put a lot of work into it. It was very sad, but there was a lot of good that came out of it.”

As part of the first iteration of Cre8 Family Time Studio, Manz spent hours working with the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone the property for commercial use, and countless days turning the former residential home into a space able to serve as an art studio for adolescent art lessons as well as art-themed birthday parties and other events. Manz credited the swift action of the Cameron Fire Department for saving what little belongings she had left inside building with smoke and water damage destroying much of her supplies. Her landlord, Carrie Lamm Clark, offered Manz a vacant commercial space in downtown to store what she had left, but Manz saw potential in the building.

“[Clark] said ‘Sandee, stop calling for storage units. I have a place downtown, but it needs lots of work. Let’s just get your stuff there so nothing happens to it,’” Manz said. “We get here and there was no flooring – it needed some work. She said ‘I don’t need an answer now. Let’s just set your stuff there so it’s dry. A few days later, I said ‘I think I’m going to make this my studio if that’s OK. Is it available?’ She said ‘Yeah.’ I just painted. I just did all of it. It was overwhelming. You don’t have time to really think.”

Manz said she took a few weeks off to deal with the stress of the ordeal, then got back to work. Renovating a building for her studio would not be that difficult, after all, she had done it twice before, and soon members of the community began donating supplies to replace what she lost in the fire. The Cameron Chamber of Commerce recently announced they will hold a Sept. 7 ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening, which Manz said will bring her full circle to where she was last May.

“The blessings that have come out of this have been unreal,” Manz said. “I’ve had people give me supplies. I’ve had people donate paper, glue – it’s been phenomenal. After those things started coming forth, I thought, I’m just going to zip it and let it happen. God has a bigger plan. When I started this at the Old School, I tried to find a place on Third Street that was in my price range, but I couldn’t find anything. This is a blessing. It really is.”