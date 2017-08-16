Back to School Fair
On Thursday August 10, Community Action Partnership of St. Joseph (CAP) hosted their annual Back to School Fair at the Cameron YMCA. Families with financial need were able to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies during the event. Families were also encouraged to speak to the many groups on hand during the event.
The Cameron YMCA hosted a booth to talk about all the wonderful programs the YMCA has to offer including homeschool PE, Youth Soccer, Youth Flag Football and Fun to be Fit. The Mo Department of Conservation was on hand with pelts from various animals around Missouri and to talk to families about the free magazines available through the Department of Conservation. NW Health Services were talking to the children about how much sugar is in pop and offering other alternatives containing less sugar. Senate Bill 40 Board for Clinton and DeKalb County was on hand to speak to families about the resources they offer for families with developmental disabilities. The Clinton County Health Department offered information about immunizations, information on the importance of brushing and information on lead. Cameron Regional Medical Center offered information on the importance of hand washing and had a germ scope, which the children really enjoyed. KQ2 was on hand to show how live backpacks work for recording. The Cameron Library offered information on all the upcoming events at the library, including Game Night, every first week of the month, where kids can bring their Pokémon Cards, play on the Wii and they are even planning a Break Out night where the kids will be able to break into a box instead of out of something. MoDot offered families information on the importance of seat belts and properly fitting car seats. The Green Hills Woman’s Shelter was offering information on bullying and offering information about what to do if they feel they are being bullied.