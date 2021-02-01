Home / Home
Back on the stage

Mon, 02/01/2021 - 1:09pm admin
Drama students to perform for first time in more than a year
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron High School Drama Department students will return to the stage before a live audience to perform ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ after a year-long absence.

Last Friday CHS drama students performed their first costumed run-through of the William Finn composed musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2005.

“It’s a great time. It has all of these rapid-fire jokes. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had doing a show,” said Eli Robinson, who will play lead William Barfee. 

