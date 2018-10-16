Bank Northwest Ribbon Cutting
Please welcome Cameron’s newest financial institution, Bank Northwest (Formerly Horizon Bank), Located at 814 Walnut Street. Todd Brown is the Cameron Branch Manager. Kayla Russell, Assistant Vice President and Lending Expert leads the loan department. This branch is one of several Bank Northwest locations in Northwest Missouri including their main location in Hamilton, and sister locations in Polo, Bethany, and Stanberry.
Bank President Jim Anderson said there are several exciting new features the Bank Northwest is looking forward to sharing with their customers. “The bank is excited to continue to implement new ideas. One new feature is enhanced online banking. Additionally, Bank Northwest will be offering 30-year fixed rate loans that will remain serviced in-house. This will make it more convenient for future home buyers and loan seeking customers to pay locally”. He also mentioned that there will be new checking rewards offered. Jim is a 20-year resident of Cameron himself and loves this city and knew Bank Northwest was a good fit. “we have a lot of customers in this area and the location seemed like a natural fit,” he emphasized. Please check out banknw.com online for more information and updates.
Photo: Paul Beckwith, Joyce Bestgen, Allison Brown, Ken Henggeler , Stephanie Williams, Chasity Brownlee, Shellie Blades, Mary Murdock, Brandy Wrenn , Kody Scheiber , Jim Anderson, Aaron Smith, Kayla Russell, Peggy Burke, Mary Toney , Todd Brown, Kurt Kimble, Wendy Knott, Doug Schmitz, Tara Youtsey, Matison Miiler. Not pictured- Debbie Harrell and Joshua Strong.