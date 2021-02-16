Home / Home
Cameron Regional Medical Cener ER nurse manager Nikki Baker administers a vaccine to Teresa Ross.

The beginning of the end

Tue, 02/16/2021 - 3:33pm admin
Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine at CHS
By: 
Jimmy Potts
It’s almost like Spring is starting and we’re hopefully walking out of this dark valley we have been in. I won’t say our workload has declined. It shifted from investigations and interventions to vaccinating people. We as a health department vaccinate people and it’s joyful work on our part,” Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock

A mass vaccination program based out of Cameron High School vaccinated more than 1,600 residents of Northwest Missouri.

Last Saturday morning cars lined up around the block for the first mass vaccination in Cameron and by 3 p.m. reported all available doses had been administered as part of a joint program involving the area health departments, medical providers, the Missouri National Guard and various other first responders.

“In total, we had more than 120 staff and volunteers assisting with this clinic. We are forever indebted to them for their assistance. We look forward to the second-dose clinic in a few weeks,” Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said via a social media post following Saturday’s mass vaccination.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media