Board hopeful to have $875,000 amphitheater deal done by this summer

Plans for an estimated $875,000 amphitheater continue moving forward with Public Works Director Drew Bontrager hopeful to have it before the Cameron Parks Board sometime this summer.

The project, spearheaded by RoseFest co-founder Billy Lowenstein, with Bontrager saying he felt good about a recent meeting involving himself, Lowenstein and Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran.

“Things are moving forward. We had a meeting with Billy Lowenstein and [Cameron City Attorney Padriac Corcoran],” Bontrager said. We discussed how it could work from the construction, what could be included and what couldn’t be included to funding and how the relationship would work between the park board and the amphitheater group that we would lease it out to … Billy was running some stuff down. Our city attorney is going to be looking at an agreement. We hope to have something to present to the board soon. We would like to say next meeting, but it may be the following meeting.”

