Board hopeful for summer 2021 opening of new aquatic center

Intent to open the new Cameron Aquatic Center by next summer, the Park Board unanimously approved hiring civil engineering firm Lamp Rynearson to spearhead the planning phase.

During last Thursday’s meeting, the Park Board seemed to reach a consensus the current Cameron Municipal Pool would not make it through the 2021 season with the pool losing more than 75 gallons per hour and significantly contributing to an annual utility bill exceeding $24,000 and prompting a call to accelerate the timetable for the new Cameron Aquatic Center.

“I don’t think the pool is going to make it another year,” Park Board Member Jennifer Helmich said. “I say we try, and if we don’t get there, we haven’t lost anything. I just don’t think it’s feasible to keep it going another year. If the winter doesn’t allow [construction], then it doesn’t allow it.”

Helmich’s comments came in response to Lamp Rynearson Aquatics Group Leader Andy Smith’s presentation, when he suggested the construction of the aquatic center could wrap as early as July 9. The pool could open in time for the summer 2021 season if the board chose to pursue a tighter deadline and begin demolition soon after the pool closes in August. The only complication is the enormous task of pouring concrete before the ground freezes this winter,which Smith estimated could cost as much as $100,000.

“When the pool is drained, they can demolish it, dig the hole and bring the back-fill. They will have the cast long before the snow flies,” Smith said. “… When we’re talking about formed walls, they can do those, but there are pits that are going to have floors built, there is the pool that is going to have to have floors built and the bath house has to have floors built. Masons can work through the winter, but you have to be off the ground because once the ground freezes you’re done pouring concrete.”

In June, Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager announced construction of the new aquatic center may be delayed until the fall of 2021 after election officials postponed public passage of the $16 million tax package for a new city park and overhaul of the Cameron Municipal Pool complex from April to June. The proposed facility will includes multiple waterslides, a children’s aquatic play area, a seven-lane swimming pool and diving boards and bring the facility to Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Although eager to break ground on the project, Board Member Matt Arndt questioned if funds necessary to accelerate the timetable could be better spent elsewhere.

“Let’s say we’re successful with a July 4th (opening),” Arndt said. “We’re getting about a month to six weeks’ worth of pool time. If it costs us $100,000 to do that, then that’s another soccer field.”

The board will make a final decision on their timetable during the August 27 board meeting, when they plan to hire a construction manager.