Bob and Linda Griffin honored during Saturday’s gravside service

Cars lined the pathways of the Cameron Memory Garden as dozens honored the memory of Bob and Linda Griffin last Saturday.

Bob F. Griffin passed away in July, leaving with him a lengthy legislative legacy as Missouri’s longest serving speaker of the house, and through his efforts in Jefferson City spearheaded many economic developments that continue benefiting Cameron.

The graveside service provided an opportunity to say goodbye to Bob Griffin and his wife Linda. Linda Griffin passed away in 2018. However, considering the pair had been married for more than 60 years before her passing, it seemed appropriate to place their ashes together during the ceremony.

