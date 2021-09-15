Home / Home

Bob and Linda Griffin honored during Saturday’s gravside service

Wed, 09/15/2021 - 11:15am admin
Griffin name synonomous with many area developments
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cars lined the pathways of the Cameron Memory Garden as dozens honored the memory of Bob and Linda Griffin last Saturday.

Bob F. Griffin passed away in July, leaving with him a lengthy legislative legacy as Missouri’s longest serving speaker of the house, and through his efforts in Jefferson City spearheaded many economic developments that continue benefiting Cameron.

The graveside service provided an opportunity to say goodbye to Bob Griffin and his wife Linda. Linda Griffin passed away in 2018. However, considering the pair had been married for more than 60 years before her passing, it seemed appropriate to place their ashes together during the ceremony.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media