Home / Home
Shown here is a submitted photo of Jerry and Flo Kinder.

Bodies of Cameron business owners discovered

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 4:02pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Clinton County Coroner Robert Lee Hanks ruled out foul play after first responders discovered the bodies of Cameron Antique Mall Owners Jerry and Florence Kinder.

Although still awaiting autopsy results, Hanks attributed severe health conditions unrelated to COVID-19 to the deaths of Jerry and Flo Kinder, but did say Flo Kinder passed away days after her husband last week.

“There is nothing during our initial investigation that indicated it was anything but health related … Mr. Kinder passed before Mrs. Kinder by a few days,” Hanks said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media