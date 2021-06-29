Home / Home

Bridge setback will not delay new city park

Tue, 06/29/2021 - 2:20am admin
Grant setback could
Jimmy Potts
“Last meeting, we were waiting on the [Missouri Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant], which was $250,000 for the 2020 grant and upwards of $300,000 for the 2021 grant. It is over half a million dollars, which is substantial … We cannot go out for bid until we have a signed agreement for the grant,” said Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager last Thursday, asking park board members to reach out to Rep. Sam Graves for intervention. “The state, DNR, is telling us we’re hopeful for June 15th, but now they’re still waiting on National Park Service. It will take a few days after that. We talk about it at the last meeting. It’s a tough position. We want to get the park open as soon as possible, but you hate to give up more than half a million dollars to get it open a few months earlier."

Plans to repurpose an old railroad bridge for a future city park continue progressing with Cameron Park Board Member Chris Wilkinson, who originally proposed the project, personally spearheading the effort.

After raising concerns of the financial feasibility of rehabilitating a bridge spanning I-35 into a pedestrian walkway, Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager said the project will have no impact on the proposed Memorial Day opening of the unnamed city park, but later said a obtaining grant $500,000 may cause a delay.

“The railroad bridge is separate from the park. It was not part of the original park plan. It has no bearing on us moving forward on development of the new community park whatsoever. Chris Wilkinson and Matt Ardnt have been working on running down some leads on the railroad bridge to see what we can do for using it for access to the city park,” Bontrager said.

