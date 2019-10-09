Cameron Arts Festival kicks off Saturday

In its fourth year of operation the Cameron Arts Festival will make its fall debut Oct. 12, showcasing area artists in a variety of genres.

The Cameron Arts Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Cameron Area Arts Council, who hopes to meet its $3,700 fundraising goal in order to continue its mission in promoting area artists.

“Our mission is to promote the arts through fliers, paid newspapers advertising, paid radio advertising, billboards around town - it all costs money” said Gina Reed, festival co-organizer. “We’ve had some pretty generous donators in the past, but we never made a concerted effort to put together a budget and have a fundrasing drive and have a goal. We have a goal of $3,700. We would also like to have a paid website ... We could put more things on it and people could find it easier.”

Reed said the most difficult part of the planning process this year has been organizing the events around the new schedule. With many of the festival mainstays in high demand in the fall, Reed said she found many of them booked for the 12th, but in their place found a variety of acts she believes will fill the void. One returning attraction will be area middle school students showcasing their work at First Christian Church.

“I haven’t seen any of this year’s yet, but the ones in the past - you would be amazed how good some of these kids are,” Reed said.

Another event will be the storyteller series in McCorkle Park, which co-organizer Barabara Drager said will feature a story about an 1800s murder mystery involving one of Cameron’s richest residents in the city’s history.

“He was very wealthy and they think it was two brothers that were cousins of ours ... That’s one story I’m going to tell and the other one is in the late 1800s and wagon train came through with cholera and everyone on the wagon train died,” Drager said.

The festivities will also include live music from a few up-and-coming area bands and the comedic stylings of Comedy Vets. The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.