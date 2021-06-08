Cameron City Council approves more than $75,000 in special fund projects

The Old School of Cameron will receive nearly half of the most recent round of special project fund approvals totaling more than $75,000.

After previously rejecting a $40,000 request to pave the parking lot at the Old School, after consulting with Old School of Cameron officials, Cameron Mayor Dennis Clark said he had a change of heart and shifted his vote from nay to a yea Monday night.

"I voted against this the last time, but in visiting a with a number of people I did not recognize how many people use this area. You have a group of people that work really hard in making that situation work," Clark said.

